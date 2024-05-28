Austin area at risk of strong storms and hail this afternoon and evening
A batch of strong thunderstorms could hit the Austin area Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging winds, hail up to the size of tennis balls, frequent lightning and a possible tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Counties under the watch include Travis, Williamson and Bastrop.
Tuesday morning, the NWS also said a round of severe storms is expected to blow through Central Texas from around 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The risk of severe thunderstorms across the local area continues to increase. There is an enhanced risk (3 of 5 levels) of severe thunderstorms across South Central Texas late this afternoon/early evening through the overnight. All severe weather hazards are possible. #txwx pic.twitter.com/XtRxDl3TyE— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 28, 2024
Watch versus warning
A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.
Similarly, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes — be prepared to take shelter if it becomes a warning, which happens when a tornado has actually been sighted or indicated by a weather radar.
As storms continue to develop, here's how you can stay informed:
- Follow the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio’s account on X for the latest weather updates.
- Follow Austin Emergency Management on Facebook or X for local notifications and tips.
- Go to WARN Central Texas to sign up for emergency alerts.
- Visit Austin Energy’s website to report a power outage or see a map of current outages. If you're a customer of another energy provider, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
- Lower Colorado River Authority's HydroMet monitoring system: The website allows you to check rainfall totals for the area in near real time. You can also look at lake levels, streamflow and river stage.
- ATXFloods.com: Flooding can make low-lying roads dangerous to drive on. You can look at which roads in Central Texas are closed due to flooding here.
- KUT also has a list of useful accounts on X that post about local weather.
Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: