Austin area at risk of strong storms and hail this afternoon and evening

A batch of strong thunderstorms could hit the Austin area Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging winds, hail up to the size of tennis balls, frequent lightning and a possible tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Counties under the watch include Travis, Williamson and Bastrop.

Tuesday morning, the NWS also said a round of severe storms is expected to blow through Central Texas from around 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The risk of severe thunderstorms across the local area continues to increase. There is an enhanced risk (3 of 5 levels) of severe thunderstorms across South Central Texas late this afternoon/early evening through the overnight. All severe weather hazards are possible. #txwx pic.twitter.com/XtRxDl3TyE — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 28, 2024

Watch versus warning

A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.

Similarly, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes — be prepared to take shelter if it becomes a warning, which happens when a tornado has actually been sighted or indicated by a weather radar.

As storms continue to develop, here's how you can stay informed:



Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: