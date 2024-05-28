© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin area at risk of strong storms and hail this afternoon and evening

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:11 AM CDT
Dark rain clouds fill the sky with the tops of trees visible along the bottom of the photo.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
The National Weather Service recommends that people have multiple ways of staying informed about the weather.

A batch of strong thunderstorms could hit the Austin area Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging winds, hail up to the size of tennis balls, frequent lightning and a possible tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Counties under the watch include Travis, Williamson and Bastrop.

Tuesday morning, the NWS also said a round of severe storms is expected to blow through Central Texas from around 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Watch versus warning

A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.

Similarly, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes — be prepared to take shelter if it becomes a warning, which happens when a tornado has actually been sighted or indicated by a weather radar.

As storms continue to develop, here's how you can stay informed:

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below:
Tags
Energy & Environment WeatherNational Weather ServiceStormKUT
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
See stories by Chelsey Zhu