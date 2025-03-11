© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin area could see 'critical fire weather' Wednesday afternoon

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu,
Maya Fawaz
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:04 PM CDT
Updated March 11, 2025 at 2:45 PM CDT
A brush fire burns near the Sage Hill Inn & Spa in Kyle last week.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
A brush fire burns near the Sage Hill Inn & Spa in Kyle last week. The National Weather Service is warning of "critical fire weather conditions" Wednesday because of low humidity and strong winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the I-35 corridor from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The warning is for "critical fire weather conditions" caused by low humidity and strong winds.

The warning includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bexar and Comal counties. Here's a map of the affected area.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, according to NWS.

"Any fires that develop will rapidly increase in size and intensity, move quickly, and be very difficult to control," the NWS warning said.

NWS meteorologist Cory Van Pelt said conditions on Wednesday will be similar to last week when wildfires broke out across Hays County, causing multiple evacuation orders. Austin also experienced power outages and flight delays due to strong winds.

"We're hoping everybody will avoid doing any burning – don't throw cigarettes out the window, stuff like that – because these things can get out of control pretty easily with these winds," Van Pelt said.

Humans cause 9 out of 10 wildfires, according to the NWS. The Austin Wildfire Division gave KUT advice last week about preventing and preparing for fires, including:

  • Cleaning house gutters
  • Moving flammable outdoor furniture inside
  • Keeping grills off grass
  • Coming up with an evacuation plan
  • Building a go bag with essentials like clothes and medication

Find more preparation tips here.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below or here.
Tags
Energy & Environment WeatherKUT
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
See stories by Chelsey Zhu
Maya Fawaz
Maya Fawaz is KUT's Hays County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at mfawaz@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @mayagfawaz.
See stories by Maya Fawaz
Related Content