Austin area could see 'critical fire weather' Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the I-35 corridor from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The warning is for "critical fire weather conditions" caused by low humidity and strong winds.

The warning includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bexar and Comal counties. Here's a map of the affected area.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, according to NWS.

Gusty wind and very low humidity will result in a critical fire weather day tomorrow with a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory now in effect. Be extra careful and avoid activities which could result in wildfires such as tossing cigarettes on the ground. #txwx pic.twitter.com/3dM4xpAkZu — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 11, 2025

"Any fires that develop will rapidly increase in size and intensity, move quickly, and be very difficult to control," the NWS warning said.

NWS meteorologist Cory Van Pelt said conditions on Wednesday will be similar to last week when wildfires broke out across Hays County, causing multiple evacuation orders. Austin also experienced power outages and flight delays due to strong winds.

"We're hoping everybody will avoid doing any burning – don't throw cigarettes out the window, stuff like that – because these things can get out of control pretty easily with these winds," Van Pelt said.

Humans cause 9 out of 10 wildfires, according to the NWS. The Austin Wildfire Division gave KUT advice last week about preventing and preparing for fires, including:



Cleaning house gutters

Moving flammable outdoor furniture inside

Keeping grills off grass

Coming up with an evacuation plan

Building a go bag with essentials like clothes and medication

Find more preparation tips here.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below or here.