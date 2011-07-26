Papayas Recalled Over Salmonella Risks

Even papayas can spread salmonellla, it turns out.

There's a recall of papayas from Mexico after testing by the Food and Drug Administration found samples from Agromod Produce had the same strain of bacteria seen in outbreaks of salmonella affecting 97 people in 23 states.

McAllen, Texas-based distributes four papaya brands: Blondie, Mananita, Tastylicious and Yaya.

The company is recalling all the papayas shipped before July 23.

The two shipments that tested positive for the salmonella strain weren't distributed in the U.S. Still, the agency says people shouldn't eat the company's papayas.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the salmonella outbreaks. And the FDA along with Agromod and Mexican official are trying to figure out how the papayas were contaminated in the first place.

If you're wondering about whether the papayas you're checking out are affected, look for the Agromod brand stickers, shown below.

