Health

George H.W. Bush Shaves His Head In Support Of Ailing Boy

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 24, 2013 at 6:21 PM CDT

In a very sweet gesture, President George H.W. Bush shaved his head to show solidarity for Patrick, the two-year-old son of one of the members of his Secret Service detail.

Patrick, Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath said on Twitter, is undergoing treatment for leukemia, so he lost his hair.

McGrath tweeted this picture of Bush with the little guy:

And this one of Patrick with Bush and the entire Secret Service detail:

President George H.W. Bush with Patrick and the rest of his Secret Service detail, who also shaved their heads.
/ Office of George H.W. Bush
President George H.W. Bush with Patrick and the rest of his Secret Service detail, who also shaved their heads.

Patrick's prognosis is "very positive." You can .

