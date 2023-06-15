Ascension Seton Medical Center nurses set to strike on June 27

Nurses at Austin’s Ascension Seton Medical Center will hold a one-day strike on Tuesday, June 27, according to a statement from the nurses' union, National Nurses United (NNU).

The hospital's 900-person nursing staff voted overwhelmingly June 1 to authorize a strike, citing a stalemate in negotiations between the union and Ascension Seton. The union has now delivered a legally required 10-day notice to hospital management.

According to the union, this would be the first strike by nurses in an acute care setting in state history and the largest strike by nurses in Texas.

Since voting to form the union in September, nurses at Ascension Seton have cited hiring and retention provisions as key issues at the bargaining table. In particular, nurses are focused on securing lower guaranteed nurse-to-patient ratios. They say current workloads are causing burnout.

“Ascension management pushed nurses to this position by failing to listen to or implement our solutions to address the staffing crisis,” Monica Gonzalez, a registered nurse in the neurology unit at Ascension Seton Medical Center, said in the statement. “Ascension management has the power to settle a strong contract now, if they are serious about staffing up and improving nurses’ ability to provide safe patient care.”

The union was required to give Ascension 10 days' notice of a strike so the hospital could arrange for patient care. In a statement Thursday, the hospital said it had a "contingency plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in care or service."

It said it was "disappointed" the nurses were going ahead with the strike "especially given the hardship this will present for our associates and their families, and the concern this action may cause our patients and their loved ones."

The local nurses will strike on the same day as nurses at two Ascension-operated hospitals in Witchita, Kan. In total, NNU says 2,000 nurses will take action on June 27.