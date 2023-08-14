UT unveils plans for two hospitals on Austin campus, including MD Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas will partner with MD Anderson Cancer Center to bring a new medical center to the Dell Medical School campus in Austin, UT system officials announced Monday. University of Texas at Austin Medical Center will include a hospital staffed and operated by MD Anderson, along with a second medical tower that will serve as a specialty university hospital.

Gov. Greg Abbott joined UT officials to unveil plans for the new hospitals, which will include Central Texas’ first comprehensive cancer center.

“Rather than having [Central] Texans travel to Houston, we will now be bringing the world's best cancer care to them, right here in Central Texas,” Abbott said.

Peter Pisters, president of MD Anderson Cancer Center, said 5,000 Austin residents traveled to Houston last year to receive cancer care from MD Anderson.

MD Anderson was ranked the top cancer center in the country by U.S. News and World Report. It is affiliated with the UT Health Science Center at Houston and has several locations in the Houston area.

Pisters said Austin’s MD Anderson hospital will include more than 230 outpatient exam rooms, as well as procedure rooms, diagnostic imaging capabilities, and radiation and chemotherapy services.

“As of today, and forever into the future, MD Anderson will be a Texas-based institution, one institution and now two cities,” Pisters said.

UT Austin Medical Center will also expand the footprint of the Dell Medical School, moving into the former site of the Frank Erwin Center. In May, UT Austin President Jay Hartzell announced plans to tear down the arena, an effort he said would begin this summer and conclude by September 2024.

UT officials estimated the medical center would be open by 2029 or 2030, and would cost around $2.5 billion to complete.

This is a developing story.