Austin EMS reports a surge of overdose calls likely tied to a new 'batch' of drugs

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to a deluge of overdose-related calls Monday, beginning around 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

At a news briefing Monday evening, ATCEMS representatives said there had been more than 30 suspected overdoses that day, including four suspected overdose deaths. At least three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene. Others were treated with Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioids, and transported to local hospitals.

ATCEMS representatives said overdose-related calls were continuing to come in as of around 8:15 p.m.

“Normally we have about two to three calls per day. We're now in the mid-to-high thirties for today,” said Dr. Heidi Abraham, chief deputy medical director for ATCEMS.

A cluster of calls initially came from downtown Austin, but more calls began coming in from across the city as the day progressed, according to ATCEMS representative Christa Stedman. She said calls came from residents, businesses and public areas, and that overdoses affected people of various ages and demographics.

Stedman said this spate of overdoses was likely tied to a single source or a couple of sources. Although people affected reported using different drugs, she said their symptoms shared “similar signatures.”

“When we see outbreaks like this, the suspicion is that essentially there's a new quote-unquote ‘batch’ in town,” Stedman said.

The Austin Police Department’s Organized Crime Division Narcotics Support Unit is investigating the string of overdoses and “working to identify the potential dealer or dealers,” according to a news release.

Some of Monday’s overdose patients said they believed they were using non-opioid narcotics, per the release, but success reviving patients with Narcan suggests the presence of an opioid such as fentanyl.

“We are seeing opiates like fentanyl being used in almost every counterfeit drug on the market, and it can have devastating effects,” said ATCEMS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Escott in a news release.

While APD investigates, ATCEMS is encouraging the public to avoid non-prescribed drugs and look out for possible overdose symptoms in others, such as shallow or slow breathing, confusion, loss of consciousness, small pupils and skin turning blue or purple.