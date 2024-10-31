Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas terminates Medicare Advantage agreement with MD Anderson

Beginning Friday, MD Anderson Cancer Center physicians will no longer be in-network on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) Medicare Part C Advantage plan coverage or Managed Medicaid services, according to the care provider's website.

An MD Anderson representative said the health care center was notified by BCBSTX earlier this year that it would be ending its Letter of Agreement. Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people 65 and over. Medicaid is a state and federal program that assists in covering medical costs based on income eligibility. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies and offer additional coverage on top of Medicare.

The agreement will officially end on Nov. 1 but MD Anderson will continue to accept Medicare and Medicaid. The termination also does not apply to UT Care Medicare PRO or the Texas A&M 65 Plus Medicare Advantage Plan — which is part of the retirement plans for the University of Texas and Texas A&M University systems, respectively.

Medicare Part A, which covers hospital stays, hospice care, skilled nursing facilities and some home health care, will still be accepted by MD Anderson. Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits, preventive care, screenings and medical supplies will also still be accepted.

In a statement, MD Anderson said it would be working with BCBSTX to transition patients to another provider if necessary.

"Our goal is to ensure you continue receiving the necessary care and treatment you require," the statement said. "MD Anderson will partner closely with BCBS on the continuity of your care, including transitioning your care to an in-network provider if required. For questions about this termination, please contact your local BCBS plan using the Customer Service phone number on the back of your ID card."

Earlier this year, Baylor Scott and White — a healthcare provider in Dallas — nearly ended its in-network agreement with BCBSTX due to failed negotiations. An agreement was eventually reached in late September, just days before the Oct. 1 deadline.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to clarify that BCBSTX initiated the termination of the agreement.