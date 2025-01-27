Norovirus, the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea, is spreading in Austin

It’s stomach flu season in Austin.

Norovirus – the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – surged across numerous states heading into 2025, according to the latest CDC data.

Texas isn’t part of the CDC’s norovirus reporting network, and norovirus is not a condition that health care providers are required to report to local and state health authorities. That means there isn’t official local data available on the virus’ spread.

But Dr. Desmar Walkes, the medical director for Austin Public Health, confirmed the virus is spreading here.

“We've been seeing norovirus circulating in our community for the last couple of months,” she said.

Walkes said winter is a typical time for norovirus activity to pick up, although it can spread at any time. APH often receives reports of outbreaks at schools, long-term care communities and other large facilities where people live together.

Dr. Jacob Childers, a doctor at Austin Regional Clinic and the medical director for its telemedicine service NormanMD, said he has seen an uptick of suspected norovirus cases this month.

“We keep statistics actually on our visits, and we've watched the gastrointestinal complaints and stomach bug complaint frequency going up in the last several weeks,” he said.

It’s not common to test for the virus, Childers said, but its symptoms are distinctive: persistent vomiting and diarrhea that can lead to severe dehydration. That can be especially dangerous for people whose health is already vulnerable.

“You want to just be steadily sipping on hydrating fluids. Drinks that contain electrolytes, like sports drinks like Gatorade, tend to be absorbed more quickly and stay inside your vascular system longer,” Childers said. “If you're having so much nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that you just can't get caught up on fluids, that's when it definitely makes sense to talk to a doctor.”

For most people, symptoms will last between one and three days. However, a person may still be contagious after that time, as the virus can be present in stool for up to two weeks after an infection. That makes it extra important to carefully wash hands after using the bathroom.

If you want to avoid catching norovirus, washing hands with soap and water and avoiding touching your face is the best advice, Childers said. People who prepare food for others should be particularly attentive to handwashing as norovirus is commonly spread through food. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not effective against norovirus.

Childers advises using bleach for household cleaning if you suspect someone in your home has the illness.