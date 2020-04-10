How to Listen to KUT on Your Smart Speaker

New! KUT now has a daily news update that you can add to your Alexa device. It's local news headlines and is called a Flash Briefing in the Alexa world. https://kutne.ws/KUTflash is the link to enable it. Once installed you simply say, "Alexa, what's my flash briefing?" (Detailed instructions below.)

Here are the main NPR-friendly commands that you can tell your smart speaker in order to hear KUT, NPR and other programs. The NPR skills and partnerships with Amazon, Apple and Google make it easy for you to get the local and national news you rely on whenever you want it.

Here are some general Alexa commands for you Amazon Echo device:

“Alexa, play NPR.”

This will stream KUT, live. The first time you command this you'll be asked if you want to set KUT as your local station.

“Alexa, play the latest news from NPR.”

Hear the latest 5-minute newscast, updated every hour.

“Alexa, play KUT.”

After you've set KUT as your local station, our live stream will start with just this command. You can also say, “Alexa, play KUT Austin” or “Alexa, play KUT FM.”

“Alexa, play All Things Considered podcast.”

Play the latest episode of a specific podcast. Be sure to say “podcast” after the show name.

Here are some general Google Home commands:

“Ok Google, play NPR.”

This will stream KUT, live.

“Ok Google, play the latest news from NPR.”

Hear the latest 5-minute newscast, updated every hour.

“Ok Google, play KUT.”

After you've set KUT as your local station, our live stream will start with just this command. You can also say, “OK Google, play KUT Austin” or “Google, play KUT FM.”

“Ok Google, play the ATXplained podcast.”

Play the latest episode of a specific podcast. Be sure to say “podcast” after the show name.

Here are some general Apple Homepod commands:

“Hey Siri, play the station KUT.” or

“Hey Siri, play KUT radio.”

This will stream KUT, live.

“Hey Siri, play the news.” or

“Hey Siri, play NPR.”

Hear the latest 3-minute newscast, updated every hour.

“Hey Siri, play Morning Edition podcast.” or

“Hey Siri, play the podcast Morning Edition.”

Play the latest episode of a specific podcast. Be sure to say “podcast” before or after the show name.

Maximize your Listening with NPR One

NPR One is an audio app that connects you to a stream of public radio news, stories, and podcasts based on what you like. By enabling NPR One on Alexa, you can enjoy that same personalized flow of local and national stories while going about your daily routine, hands-free.

To put the breadth of public radio in your control, just search for NPR One in the Alexa app's skill store. Or say "Alexa, enable NPR One" and she'll send a card to your Alexa app to help you get started. From there, follow the prompts to launch into your customized listening experience.

Below are all of the NPR One-enabled commands currently available on your Amazon Echo:

"Alexa, play NPR One"

Hear the latest local and national news, and a flow of thoughtfully hand-curated stories.



"Alexa, ask NPR One to play the latest news"

Hear the latest 3-minute newscast, updated every hour.



"Alexa, ask NPR One to play [podcast name] podcast."

Play the latest episode of a specific podcast. Be sure to say "podcast" after the show name.

"Alexa, ask NPR One to recommend a podcast."

Listen to standout podcast episodes curated by our editors, and shows picked just for you.



"Alexa, skip."

Skip the current story and help inform future stories you get served. Read more about NPR One's personalization algorithm.



"Alexa, ask NPR One to mark as interesting"

Mark a story as interesting and help inform future stories you get served.

"Alexa, ask NPR One to [fast–forward or rewind]"

Rewind or fast-forward by seconds or minutes – however long you prefer.



"Alexa, ask NPR One for details"

Get details about the story currently playing.



Add KUT and NPR to your Flash Briefing

With Flash Briefings, you can get personalized updates from your favorite news, weather, sports, and entertainment sources by saying "Alexa, play my Flash Briefing." You simply add the Flash Briefings you're interested in to your account, and you'll hear them all when you ask for them.

To add the KUT Austin news update, go to https://kutne.ws/KUTflash and click the Sign In or Enable button. You must sign in before you can add any Flash Briefing.

To add NPR Hourly News Summary or Up First, NPR's 10-minute morning news podcast, to your Flash Briefing lineup, follow one of these three steps:

Say "Alexa, enable NPR Hourly News Summary" or "Alexa, enable Up First." Go to the NPR News Now and Up First pages on Amazon and click to Enable these skills too.

Alexa now offers longer newscasts from national media organizations, including NPR. To enable and choose your source, say, "Alexa, play the news" or "Alexa, what's in the news?" You'll be prompted to select a news media organization. If you state "NPR" you'll also be prompted to choose a local station, which is KUT. Provide your zip code when asked and Alexa will figure out the rest.

You can also add Flash Briefings within the app. Open your Amazon Alexa app. In the drop-down menu, go to Settings. Scroll down and tap the bar that says Flash Briefing. Tap Get more Flash Briefing content at the top and search for "NPR." Scroll down until you see the tabs for NPR News Now and Up First. Tap either or both and on the next screen, tap the button that says Enable. (Since KUT's Flash Briefing is new, we're not yet showing up in the in-app search.)

