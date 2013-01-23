© 2020 KUT

Life & Arts

Nick Cave To Kick Off NPR Music's SXSW Showcase

By Robin Hilton
Published January 23, 2013 at 9:40 AM CST
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

The NPR Music Team has been hard at work putting together plans for this year's South By Southwest music festival and conference, and we're happy to announce that Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will kick off our showcase on the night of March 13 at Stubb's. The show will also mark the official beginning of the band's North American tour.

We'll be announcing more bands in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can check out "Jubilee Street," the latest single from Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds' upcoming album Push The Sky Away (due out Feb. 19).

Last December the band released its first single, "We No Who U R."

We'll be in Austin, Texas throughout the SXSW music conference, from March 12 to March 17, bringing you live broadcasts, videos, podcasts and much more. Follow @allsongs for updates. Check out previous coverage and live recordings here.

Are you going to SXSW? What bands are you most looking forward to seeing/hearing?

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
