Come Visit The NPR DC Headquarters; Daily Tours Begin In June

Just in time for your summer vacation, NPR is opening its doors to the public for daily tours of our new Washington, D.C. headquarters. Each weekday at 11 a.m., a one-hour, free guided tour will take you through the NPR Newsroom and studios, and tell you about our history, mission and give you a glimpse of daily life here.

Earlier this year, the NPR headquarters moved a few blocks to the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of NoMa (or north of Massachusetts Ave). We've now settled in and are ready for visitors. Public tours will start on Monday, June 3.

Stephen Voss / NPR NPR moved into its new headquarters in April 2013 and now is ready for public tours.

Reserving your space on the public tour is easy. All you need to do is . The tour is free of charge.

In a few weeks we'll be adding an interactive, museum-style display in the lobby telling the story of NPR, about our history, our journalism and our Member Stations. Be sure to arrive early to spend time exploring this feature. Or if you can't make it for a tour, this display will be accessible during regular business hours.

During the tour, you'll get a view of our 55,000 square foot newsroom, a peek inside one of our production studios and a look at our technology and distribution centers. We can't guarantee you'll see your favorite NPR personality walking the halls, but you may recognize a familiar voice in the elevator.

At the end of the tour, be sure to pick up a tote bag or T-shirt from our new retail outlet called NPR Commons, open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Of course, the is always open.)

NPR fans of all ages are welcome on the tour, but it is most interesting for those 16 or older.

Next time you are in Washington, D.C., be sure to make plans to come hang out with us for a while. We hope to see you soon!

Erin McIntyre is the Audience and Community Relations Manager and has been with NPR since 2007.

Emily Hellewell contributed to this post.



