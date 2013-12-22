Workforce Diversity and Discrimination in Higher Education

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Professor Jerlando F.L. Jackson.

Jackson is the Vilas Distinguished Professor of Higher Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His early career achievements – including becoming the first African-American to be hired, tenured, promoted to full professor, and bestowed a named professorship in his department – have put him in an extremely elite category for professional achievement.

Jackson's extensive and celebrated research resulted in the creation of Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory (Wei Lab), where he currently serves as director and senior research scientist.

Jackson has already published nine books or edited volumes, 30 referenced journal articles, 26 book chapters, and 37 other publications and is considered one of the nation's foremost scholars on the subjects of workforce diversity and workplace discrimination in higher education.