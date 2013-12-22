© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Workforce Diversity and Discrimination in Higher Education

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 22, 2013 at 2:14 PM CST
2012_Jackson_Photo_1_0.jpg
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Professor Jerlando F. L. Jackson

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Professor Jerlando F.L. Jackson.

Jackson is the Vilas Distinguished Professor of Higher Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His early career achievements – including becoming the first African-American to be hired, tenured, promoted to full professor, and bestowed a named professorship in his department – have put him in an extremely elite category for professional achievement. 

Jackson's extensive and celebrated research resulted in the creation of Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory (Wei Lab), where he currently serves as director and senior research scientist.

Jackson has already published nine books or edited volumes, 30 referenced journal articles, 26 book chapters, and 37 other publications and is considered one of the nation's foremost scholars on the subjects of workforce diversity and workplace discrimination in higher education.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black AmericaAfrican-AmericanEducationDiversity
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.