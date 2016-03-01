The Austin 100: A SXSW 2016 Mix

Every year, the SXSW Music Festival features thousands of artists from around the world. And every year, The Austin 100 winnows them down to an even hundred discoveries and highlights across genres. Each song on the list is streamable through NPR Music's gorgeous Austin 100 app until March 31, 2017.

This is a remarkable six hours of music — painstakingly culled from a bulk playlist spanning nearly five days — all designed to trigger further exploration. It's also only the beginning of our SXSW 2016 coverage: You can find full concerts, photos, videos and dispatches from this year's festival at NPR.org/SXSW. So check out the app, come back for more from SXSW and, most of all, enjoy the music.

The Austin 100 Playlist

A-Wa, "Habib Galbi"

Adia Victoria, "Dead Eyes"

Al Scorch, "Everybody Out"

Alex Napping, "Trembles Part II"

All Dogs, "That Kind Of Girl"

And The Kids, "All Day All Night"

Anderson .Paak, "The Season/Carry Me"

Aubrie Sellers, "Sit Here And Cry" (from New City Blues)

Aurora, "Running With The Wolves"

Bayonne, "Spectrolite"

Beach Slang, "Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas"

Beverly, "Victoria"

Big Ups, "National Parks"

Bird Dog, "The Ocean And The Sea"

Birthh, "Chlorine"

Bleached, "Keep On Keepin' On"

Car Seat Headrest, "Vincent (Edit)"

Chad Valley, "Arms Away"

Chicano Batman, "Black Lipstick"

Chynna Rogers, "The Conversation"

CONAN, "Revengeance"

The Crookes, "I Wanna Waste My Time On You"

Cullen Omori, "Cinnamon"

Darq E Freaker, "Venom"

Day Wave, "Stuck"

Des Ark, "Don Taco & His Hot Sauce Toss"

Diet Cig, "Breathless"

Dilly Dally, "The Touch"

Dodge & Fuski, "Killer Bees"

Dolce, "Inez Palema"

Downtown Boys, "Monstro"

Emily Wolfe, "Atta Blues"

Exmortus, "For The Horde"

Faith Healer, "Again"

Fear Of Men, "Luna"

FEMME, "Light Me Up"

firekid, "Magic Mountain"

Flor, "Warm Blood"

Gina Chavez, "Siete-D"

Gwenno, "Patriarchaeth"

HÆLOS, "Oracle"

The Heirs, "Alright Goodnight"

Jane Weaver, "I Need A Connection (Edit)"

Jared & The Mill, "Hold On"

Jimi Tents, "Landslide"

John Mark Nelson, "I'll Give You More"

JONES, "Hoops"

Julia Jacklin, "L.A. Dream"

Julien Baker, "Sprained Ankle"

KING, "The Greatest"

Lapsley, "8896"

Lucy Dacus, "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore"

The Marcus King Band, "I Won't Be Here"

Margaret Glaspy, "Somebody To Anybody"

Margo Price, "Hurtin' (On The Bottle)"

Mass Gothic, "Every Night You've Got To Save Me"

Melaena Cadiz, "Last Night In My Dream"

Methyl Ethel, "Idée Fixe"

Mick Jenkins, "P's & Q's (prod. by Kaytranada)"

Miya Folick, "Talking With Strangers"

Monk Parker, "Sadly Yes"

Mothers, "It Hurts Until It Doesn't"

Mt. Wolf, "Hex"

Ninet (Ninet Tayeb), "Child"

Noura Mint Seymali, "Tzenni"

Odetta Hartman, "Creektime"

Oh Pep!, "The Race"

Parker Millsap, "Pining"

Penny & Sparrow, "Finery"

Petite Noir, "La Vie Est Belle/Life Is Beautiful"

Possessed By Paul James, "Hurricane"

Prateek Kuhad, "Oh Love"

, "Bliss"

PWR BTTM, "1994"

The Quebe Sisters Band, "Wayfaring Stranger"

Rosie Carney, "Antidote"

Rozi Plain, "Actually"

RY X, "Sweat"

Sam Outlaw, "Ghost Town"

Savoir Adore, "Giants"

Seratones, "Necromancer"

Shelita Burke, "Swim"

Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee"

The Spook School, "August 17th"

Sun Club, Tropicoller Lease"

T. Hardy Morris, "My Me"

Tacocat, "I Hate The Weekend"

Talisco, "The Keys"

toyGuitar, "Is It True"

Trapper Schoepp, "Ogallala"

Turnover, "Cutting My Fingers Off"

Ume, "Too Big World"

WagakkiBand, "Akatsukino Ito"

The Weather Station, "Tapes"

The Wet Secrets, "I Can Swing A Hammer"

White Lung, "Hungry"

The Wild Reeds, "Where I'm Going"

Will Varley, "Seize The Night"

Worriers, "They / Them / Theirs"

Yung, "Blue Uniforms"

