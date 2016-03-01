© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

The Austin 100: A SXSW 2016 Mix

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 1, 2016 at 7:00 AM CST
Adia Victoria was part of this year's South By Southwest music festival.
Adia Victoria was part of this year's South By Southwest music festival.

Every year, the SXSW Music Festival features thousands of artists from around the world. And every year, The Austin 100 winnows them down to an even hundred discoveries and highlights across genres. Each song on the list is streamable through NPR Music's gorgeous Austin 100 app until March 31, 2017.

This is a remarkable six hours of music — painstakingly culled from a bulk playlist spanning nearly five days — all designed to trigger further exploration. It's also only the beginning of our SXSW 2016 coverage: You can find full concerts, photos, videos and dispatches from this year's festival at NPR.org/SXSW. So check out the app, come back for more from SXSW and, most of all, enjoy the music.

LAUNCH THE APP

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

The Austin 100 Playlist

A-Wa, "Habib Galbi"

Adia Victoria, "Dead Eyes"

Al Scorch, "Everybody Out"

Alex Napping, "Trembles Part II"

All Dogs, "That Kind Of Girl"

And The Kids, "All Day All Night"

Anderson .Paak, "The Season/Carry Me"

Aubrie Sellers, "Sit Here And Cry" (from New City Blues)

Aurora, "Running With The Wolves"

Bayonne, "Spectrolite"

Beach Slang, "Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas"

Beverly, "Victoria"

Big Ups, "National Parks"

Bird Dog, "The Ocean And The Sea"

Birthh, "Chlorine"

Bleached, "Keep On Keepin' On"

Car Seat Headrest, "Vincent (Edit)"

Chad Valley, "Arms Away"

Chicano Batman, "Black Lipstick"

Chynna Rogers, "The Conversation"

CONAN, "Revengeance"

The Crookes, "I Wanna Waste My Time On You"

Cullen Omori, "Cinnamon"

Darq E Freaker, "Venom"

Day Wave, "Stuck"

Des Ark, "Don Taco & His Hot Sauce Toss"

Diet Cig, "Breathless"

Dilly Dally, "The Touch"

Dodge & Fuski, "Killer Bees"

Dolce, "Inez Palema"

Downtown Boys, "Monstro"

Emily Wolfe, "Atta Blues"

Exmortus, "For The Horde"

Faith Healer, "Again"

Fear Of Men, "Luna"

FEMME, "Light Me Up"

firekid, "Magic Mountain"

Flor, "Warm Blood"

Gina Chavez, "Siete-D"

Gwenno, "Patriarchaeth"

HÆLOS, "Oracle"

The Heirs, "Alright Goodnight"

Jane Weaver, "I Need A Connection (Edit)"

Jared & The Mill, "Hold On"

Jimi Tents, "Landslide"

John Mark Nelson, "I'll Give You More"

JONES, "Hoops"

Julia Jacklin, "L.A. Dream"

Julien Baker, "Sprained Ankle"

KING, "The Greatest"

Lapsley, "8896"

Lucy Dacus, "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore"

The Marcus King Band, "I Won't Be Here"

Margaret Glaspy, "Somebody To Anybody"

Margo Price, "Hurtin' (On The Bottle)"

Mass Gothic, "Every Night You've Got To Save Me"

Melaena Cadiz, "Last Night In My Dream"

Methyl Ethel, "Idée Fixe"

Mick Jenkins, "P's & Q's (prod. by Kaytranada)"

Miya Folick, "Talking With Strangers"

Monk Parker, "Sadly Yes"

Mothers, "It Hurts Until It Doesn't"

Mt. Wolf, "Hex"

Ninet (Ninet Tayeb), "Child"

Noura Mint Seymali, "Tzenni"

Odetta Hartman, "Creektime"

Oh Pep!, "The Race"

Parker Millsap, "Pining"

Penny & Sparrow, "Finery"

Petite Noir, "La Vie Est Belle/Life Is Beautiful"

Possessed By Paul James, "Hurricane"

Prateek Kuhad, "Oh Love"

, "Bliss"

PWR BTTM, "1994"

The Quebe Sisters Band, "Wayfaring Stranger"

Rosie Carney, "Antidote"

Rozi Plain, "Actually"

RY X, "Sweat"

Sam Outlaw, "Ghost Town"

Savoir Adore, "Giants"

Seratones, "Necromancer"

Shelita Burke, "Swim"

Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee"

The Spook School, "August 17th"

Sun Club, Tropicoller Lease"

T. Hardy Morris, "My Me"

Tacocat, "I Hate The Weekend"

Talisco, "The Keys"

toyGuitar, "Is It True"

Trapper Schoepp, "Ogallala"

Turnover, "Cutting My Fingers Off"

Ume, "Too Big World"

WagakkiBand, "Akatsukino Ito"

The Weather Station, "Tapes"

The Wet Secrets, "I Can Swing A Hammer"

White Lung, "Hungry"

The Wild Reeds, "Where I'm Going"

Will Varley, "Seize The Night"

Worriers, "They / Them / Theirs"

Yung, "Blue Uniforms"

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Life & Arts
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson