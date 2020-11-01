Get Involved Spotlight: Neighbor 2 Neighbor

From Neighbor 2 Neighbor (a program of Welcome Table), this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Welcome Table Inc. offers programs and resources that bring people together for learning, inspiration, sustenance, and friendship. Through the Neighbor 2 Neighbor program, we provide food, diapers, emergency assistance, and a caring community for our low-income neighbors in East Austin.

To volunteer with us, please sign up using ​this link​.

Emergency Response

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extreme financial impact on the East Austin community, and many families are unable to cover their basic needs. In response, Neighbor 2 Neighbor Diaper program created a contact-free delivery service to meet our neighbors' needs at home for baby and adult-size diapers, wipes and period products. Since establishing our emergency program in June 2020, Neighbor 2 Neighbor has provided more than 25,000 diapers to more than 2,000 individuals in East Austin.

Neighbor 2 Neighbor has also ​partnered with Good Apple and Cap Metro through the Stay Home, Stay Healthy Initiative to deliver food to the homes of seniors and people at high risk of severe infection from COVID-19. As a partner agency with the Central Texas Food Bank, we pack and deliver more than 5,000 pounds of food each week, so that our low-income neighbors can access the healthy, high-quality nutrition that so many in our community need.

Volunteers are needed to pick up, pack, and distribute diapers and food to families.

How can you help?

We appreciate your support in these emergency response efforts. You can:

● Sign up to pack and distribute food and diapers in East Austin at ​this link​. Diaper delivery drivers are especially needed at this time, to help those most in need.

● Purchase diapers from our Amazon Wish List, ​here​. Our neighbors are in desperate need of baby diapers in sizes 4, 5, 6 and adult pull ups in sizes M and XL.

● Monetary donations allow us to stay flexible and allocate resources to our most urgent needs, whether it’s diapers for our pantry, PPE for our staff, or sanitation supplies for our building. Give online at ​https://welcometableaustin.org/ using our ‘Donate’ button OR go old school and send a check to 1941 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78721 with memo ‘Neighbor 2 Neighbor Diapers’. All donations are tax deductible.

● You can schedule a donation drop off with Ana Drepaul, our Diaper Program Coordinator, at ana@welcometableaustin.org

● Volunteers help us by:

- Delivering diapers

- Calling our neighbors and taking their diaper orders; many of the families we serve speak primarily Spanish, so we especially love when bilingual volunteers can join us.

- Packing groceries

- Sign up ​here​!

Many thanks to our partners, including Austin Diaper Bank, Good Apple, Cap Metro, Central Texas Food Bank, and St. James’ Episcopal Church.

For more information, please visit ​https://welcometableaustin.org/neighbor/