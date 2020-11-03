'The Third Option' With Pastor Miles McPherson

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Pastor Miles McPherson, former NFL defensive back, pastor of the Rock Church in San Diego and author of The Third Option: Hope for a Racially Divided Nation.

At its core, The Third Option is a comprehensive and widely applicable approach for anyone looking to engage in conversations about race.

McPherson talks about growing up as a multiracial kid, identifying common racial blind spots, being the son of a police officer, those directly affected by racism and those seeking to understand it.