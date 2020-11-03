© 2020 KUT

Life & Arts

'The Third Option' With Pastor Miles McPherson

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 3, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Pastor Miles McPherson, former NFL defensive back, pastor of the Rock Church in San Diego and author of The Third Option: Hope for a Racially Divided Nation.

At its core, The Third Option is a comprehensive and widely applicable approach for anyone looking to engage in conversations about race.

McPherson talks about growing up as a multiracial kid, identifying common racial blind spots, being the son of a police officer, those directly affected by racism and those seeking to understand it.  

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
