© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts
PausePlay.jpeg
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Extra: Musician Jackie Venson On Becoming A Different Person During The Pandemic

KUT 90.5 | By Julia Reihs
Published November 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST
Jackie Venson at a pop-up performance in South Austin on Oct. 9.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Austin musician Jackie Venson live-streamed performances every night from her home from March 13 to May 1.

For the first 50 days of Austin's stay-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, musician Jackie Venson live-streamed hours of musical performances from her home.

She awoke at the end of the meditative marathon to a new normal for Austin musicians: No touring, no in-person shows, and no idea of what would come next. But in her calmed state of mind, Venson focused on her practice and her music, and used her platform to stand for Black musicians and Black lives.

Although the beginning of the year seemed uncertain, she said she believes things fell into place the way they were supposed to, and last month, she played her first ACL Live performance.

Subscribe to Pause/Play on Apple PodcastsSpotifyNPROne or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags

Life & ArtsPause/PlayAustin Music
Julia Reihs
Julia Reihs is a photographer and videographer for KUT and KUTX. She covers daily news assignments and produces short-form documentary projects following local news and music.
See stories by Julia Reihs
Related Content