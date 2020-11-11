Pause/Play Extra: Musician Jackie Venson On Becoming A Different Person During The Pandemic

For the first 50 days of Austin's stay-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, musician Jackie Venson live-streamed hours of musical performances from her home.

She awoke at the end of the meditative marathon to a new normal for Austin musicians: No touring, no in-person shows, and no idea of what would come next. But in her calmed state of mind, Venson focused on her practice and her music, and used her platform to stand for Black musicians and Black lives.

Although the beginning of the year seemed uncertain, she said she believes things fell into place the way they were supposed to, and last month, she played her first ACL Live performance.

