Life & Arts

Melanin MeetUps With Kirk Brown

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST
A photo of Kirk Brown of Melanin MeetUps

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kirk Brown, founder of Melanin MeetUps, a national think-platform where young African-American professionals come together to advance and heal the community through data-driven solutions.

Brown started the organization in 2017 as a way for more African-American professionals to network to obtain opportunities in their respective fields.

Brown talks about data-driven solutions to advance people within the African-American community; fresh perspectives and compelling ideas that challenge the forces that shape our community and world; nationalism and systemic racism; and The Better Together Project.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
