Melanin MeetUps With Kirk Brown

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kirk Brown, founder of Melanin MeetUps, a national think-platform where young African-American professionals come together to advance and heal the community through data-driven solutions.

Brown started the organization in 2017 as a way for more African-American professionals to network to obtain opportunities in their respective fields.

Brown talks about data-driven solutions to advance people within the African-American community; fresh perspectives and compelling ideas that challenge the forces that shape our community and world; nationalism and systemic racism; and The Better Together Project.

