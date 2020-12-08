Tony Winner Ron Simons On Making A Difference On Broadway, Part I

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ron Simons, Tony Award-winning Broadway producer.

Simons has over two decades of experience, five nominations and four Tony Awards to his credit, more than any other African-American Broadway producer in history. Simons, president and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment, has been a pioneering force in bringing diversity to the stage and behind the scenes and in leading the effort to tell stories of African-American history, culture and experience.

Simons talks about why it’s important to tell African-American stories on Broadway; how he is increasing the pipeline of African-American producers and directors on the Great White Way; winning his first Tony; and his entertainment company.

