Life & Arts

Tony Winner Ron Simons On Making A Difference On Broadway, Part I

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 8, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST
Ron Simons

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ron Simons, Tony Award-winning Broadway producer.

Simons has over two decades of experience, five nominations and four Tony Awards to his credit, more than any other African-American Broadway producer in history. Simons, president and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment, has been a pioneering force in bringing diversity to the stage and behind the scenes and in leading the effort to tell stories of African-American history, culture and experience.

Simons talks about why it’s important to tell African-American stories on Broadway; how he is increasing the pipeline of African-American producers and directors on the Great White Way; winning his first Tony; and his entertainment company.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
