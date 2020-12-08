Pause/Play Episode 5: The Return Of Live Music, Part 1

Live music has returned to Austin, even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Texas. Hear about three live music experiences from the perspective of a fan, three musicians and a promoter.

In this episode you'll hear from host Elizabeth McQueen stepping into the role of a fan; Greg Gonzalez, bass player for Money Chicha and Grupo Fantasma; Tomar Williams from Tomar and the FCs; Geoff Earle from Stiletto Feels; and Walker Lukens from Walker Lukens and The Side Arms. He's also the co-host of the Song Confessional Podcast.

Listen to songs from this episode: