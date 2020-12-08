© 2021 KUT

What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Episode 5: The Return Of Live Music, Part 1

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published December 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST
Tomar and the FCs perform at Rock the Park concert series at Mueller Lake Park on March 6.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon
/
KUTX
Tomar and the FCs perform at Rock the Park concert series at Mueller Lake Park on March 6.

Live music has returned to Austin, even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Texas. Hear about three live music experiences from the perspective of a fan, three musicians and a promoter.

In this episode you'll hear from host Elizabeth McQueen stepping into the role of a fan; Greg Gonzalez, bass player for Money Chicha and Grupo Fantasma; Tomar Williams from Tomar and the FCs; Geoff Earle from Stiletto Feels; and Walker Lukens from Walker Lukens and The Side Arms. He's also the co-host of the Song Confessional Podcast.

