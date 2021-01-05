A Conversation With NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Terrell Davis, two-time Super Bowl Champion, former NFL MVP, former Super Bowl MVP, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and co-founder of DEFY, a CBD-infused sports drink.

Selected in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, Davis is the team's all-time leading rusher, with 7,607 rushing yards. He also holds the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Davis talks about how he almost quit professional football, playing for the Denver Broncos, giving back to the community, lessons he learned from the NFL and starting his sports drink business.

