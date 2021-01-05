© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A Conversation With NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST
IBA_logo.jpg
220px-Terrell_Davis_1-31-05_050131-N-8102J-020.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Terrell Davis, two-time Super Bowl Champion, former NFL MVP, former Super Bowl MVP, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and co-founder of DEFY, a CBD-infused sports drink.

Selected in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, Davis is the team's all-time leading rusher, with 7,607 rushing yards. He also holds the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Davis talks about how he almost quit professional football, playing for the Denver Broncos, giving back to the community, lessons he learned from the NFL and starting his sports drink business.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content