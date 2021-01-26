© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts
PausePlay.jpeg
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Episode 9: Why Margin Walker Closed

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published January 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST
1 of 5  — SWMRS performs at Sound on Sound Fest in 2016.
2 of 5  — Graham Williams, founder of Margin Walker
3 of 5  — Foxygen plays at Mohawk in 2017.
4 of 5  — King Khan and BBQ perform at Fun Fun Fun Fest in 2015.
5 of 5  — Ibeyi performs at Mohawk in 2018.

Graham Williams, the founder of Margin Walker, discusses his journey in the Austin music scene and explains why nine months into the pandemic he decided to close Texas' largest independent concert promoter for good.

Music in this episode by Sailor Poon:

Tags

Life & ArtsPause/PlayAustin Music
KUT/X Staff
See stories by KUT/X Staff
Related Content