'Madam C. J. Walker's Gospel Of Giving' With Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman, assistant professor of philanthropic studies at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and author of Madam C.J. Walker’s Gospel of Giving: Black Women’s Philanthropy During Jim Crow.

In his book, Freeman examines African-American women’s history of charitable giving, activism, education and social service provision through the life and example of Madam C.J. Walker, the early 20th century African-American philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Freeman talks about how giving shaped Walker's life before and after she became wealthy, how Walker embedded her philanthropy in how she grew her business and forged alliances with groups, and philanthropic giving in traditionally overlooked communities.

