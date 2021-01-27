© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

'Madam C. J. Walker's Gospel Of Giving' With Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman, assistant professor of philanthropic studies at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and author of Madam C.J. Walker’s Gospel of Giving: Black Women’s Philanthropy During Jim Crow.

In his book, Freeman examines African-American women’s history of charitable giving, activism, education and social service provision through the life and example of Madam C.J. Walker, the early 20th century African-American philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Freeman talks about how giving shaped Walker's life before and after she became wealthy, how Walker embedded her philanthropy in how she grew her business and forged alliances with groups, and philanthropic giving in traditionally overlooked communities.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
