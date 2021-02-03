The Impact Network With Co-Founder Bishop Wayne T. Jackson

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, founder and CEO of the Impact Network — the world's largest independent African-American faith-based television network. The network is celebrating 10 years of providing the African-American and multicultural audience with unparalleled programming.

With just an investment of $150,000 back in 2010, Jackson and his team have grown the channel from an audience reach of only 200,000 to over 90 million today.

Jackson talks about growing up in Inkster, Michigan; beginning ministering in 1979 and becoming a pastor in 1986; starting the Impact television network; expanding programming; and being a voice in the community.

