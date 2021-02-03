© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

The Impact Network With Co-Founder Bishop Wayne T. Jackson

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 3, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, founder and CEO of the Impact Network — the world's largest independent African-American faith-based television network. The network is celebrating 10 years of providing the African-American and multicultural audience with unparalleled programming.

the wife.jpg

With just an investment of $150,000 back in 2010, Jackson and his team have grown the channel from an audience reach of only 200,000 to over 90 million today.

Jackson talks about growing up in Inkster, Michigan; beginning ministering in 1979 and becoming a pastor in 1986; starting the Impact television network; expanding programming; and being a voice in the community.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content