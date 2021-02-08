© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A New Art Installation In Galveston Will Tell The Full Story Of Juneteenth

KUT 90.5 | By Joy Diaz,
Shelly Brisbin
Published February 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST
Artist and Visual Storyteller Reginald Adams courtesy of Reginald Adams.jpg
Courtesy of Reginald Adams
Artist and visual storyteller Reginald Adams was commissioned to create an art installation to honor Juneteenth.

From Texas Standard:

The rich, and often hard to believe story of Juneteenth is about to be immortalized in a new art installation opening in Galveston this June. Artist and visual storyteller Reginald Adams says he is making history by creating a lasting piece of art in honor of Juneteenth.

Adams, who lives in Houston, told Texas Standard he first became aware of Juneteenth – the holiday that commemorates the day in 1865 when Black Texans first learned they were no longer enslaved – when he moved to Texas in the mid-1990s.

Adams was commissioned to create the installation, "Absolute Equality," and he's working with other artists, students and community members to get a broad understanding of what Juneteenth means to Texans.

"One of the elements that we want to do is see that this mural is beyond just a beautification of a downtown building in Galveston, but also an actual story wall, where, through some new augmented reality technology, a user can take their phone and, through this application, uncover everything," Adams said.

He wants the installation to be about more than understanding the past.

"We're making history about history," Adams said.

Adams' project will tell the story of Juneteenth, and of centuries of enslavement in Texas, with "windows" into the past. The first window reflects on 1528, when an enslaved Moorish navigator was shipwrecked off the coast of Galveston. Other windows will reflect the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, as well as the news of freedom coming to Texas two years later – the arrival of U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger and declaration of martial law in 1865 freed 250,000 enslaved people in Texas.

Tags

Life & ArtsTexas StandardJuneteenthHistory
Joy Diaz
Texas Standard reporter Joy Diaz has amassed a lengthy and highly recognized body of work in public media reporting. Prior to joining Texas Standard, Joy was a reporter with Austin NPR station KUT on and off since 2005. There, she covered city news and politics, education, healthcare and immigration.
See stories by Joy Diaz
Shelly Brisbin
See stories by Shelly Brisbin