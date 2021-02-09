Watch: Views And Brews On The United States In Numbers

USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald, UT Austin Professor Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Vicki Soto of the LBJ School of Public Affairs join KUT’s Rebecca McInroy to dive into the facts of American life today, what they mean to us and our democracy and why they’re not enough.

This special episode of Views and Brews will touch on USAFacts' new "State of the Union in Numbers," which was just released. Former Microsoft CEO and USAFacts founder Steve Ballmer will present the "State of the Union in Numbers" next month at UT Austin.

Watch live below or on Facebook starting at 6 p.m.