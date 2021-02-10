© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

Using Hip-Hop Music To Educate With Larry 'Lak' Henderson And Capone

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 10, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Larry "Lak" Henderson, the Hiphop Educator. Henderson is also the founder and CEO of Smart Hiphop Global and the creator of a new sound of hip-hop music that is used as a tool to educate and awaken the consciousness of youth and people in African-American communities.

Now, Henderson has teamed up with legendary rapper Capone from Capone-N-Noreaga to put out a new hip-hop and education EP called "Wolves."

Henderson and Capone talk about joining forces; how they used hip-hop music to inspire, educate and inform; blending street education with history lessons; and why this is an inspiring tool to use.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
