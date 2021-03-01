Get Involved Spotlight: Manos de Cristo

From Manos de Cristo, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

Manos de Cristo, founded in 1988, meets essential needs by providing over 30,000 adults and children with low-cost dental care, an emergency food and clothing relief program, educational opportunities, and an annual back-to-school program to prepare elementary students for school with new clothing and school supplies. The Manos de Cristo Dental Center is one of the few affordable dental facilities in Austin. Our life changing services empower people of all backgrounds to build self-esteem, self-confidence, maintain their dignity and the ability to participate fully in the life of our community. All are welcome.

Emergency Response

During 2020, we were not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, we remained committed to keeping our doors open in order to do whatever it takes to serve our dental patients and families in need. With the support of our community, we were able to continue to stay on the front lines of service and offer our programs to those in need.

Our Dental Staff never wavered; they remained ready and willing to see patients needing emergency procedures - keeping them out of hospital emergency rooms. Our Adult Education Program responded by shifting all classes online for teachers and students. The demand for food started to grow in proportion to the number of unemployed people. The number of people we served in 2020 was over THREE times the number we typically serve and we continue to see record numbers of individuals and families needing assistance. The Manos de Cristo staff is working hard to ensure that people who need help are able to receive it.

Get Involved

Manos de Cristo is grateful for the support of our community. Here are ways that you can help:

Volunteer: Our Education Program offers ongoing teaching and teacher assistant volunteer positions for on-line classes. The Manos de Cristo Food Pantry volunteer positions will resume when it is safe to gather in larger groups.

Wishlist:

Food Pantry Donation Needs: Cereal, Canola Cooking Oil - 16 oz., Peanut Butter – 18 oz., 1 lb. bags of rice, black or pinto beans.

Clothes Closet Donation Needs: Clean, new or gently used winter clothing and clean, new or gently used coats and jackets.

Monetary Donations: Your financial support allows you to become a part of positive change by joining our mission. Our generous supporters are actively creating a better, healthier, and more educated Central Texas community. With your support, we can maintain our low fee structure for dental services, continue to offer adult education classes, and provide food and clothing to those in critical need of emergency assistance. Also, please consider making a donation to Manos de Cristo during Amplify Austin!

For more information, please visit www.manosdecristo.org

Phone: (512) 477-7454, Dental Center Phone: (512) 477-2319

