© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X' With Co-Author Tamara Payne

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 1, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Malcolm X.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Tamara Payne, co-author of The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X.

After her father died in 2018, Payne was left to deal with more than one kind of grief: the sorrow a daughter feels for the loss of her father, but also the pain of knowing that her father wouldn't be around to see the success of his final book.

Payne talks about researching Malcolm’s life for her father; why her father was so interested in Malcolm; why Malcolm’s life is relevant today; how Malcolm transformed his life; and Malcolm’s assassination at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content