'The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X' With Co-Author Tamara Payne

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Tamara Payne, co-author of The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X.

After her father died in 2018, Payne was left to deal with more than one kind of grief: the sorrow a daughter feels for the loss of her father, but also the pain of knowing that her father wouldn't be around to see the success of his final book.

Payne talks about researching Malcolm’s life for her father; why her father was so interested in Malcolm; why Malcolm’s life is relevant today; how Malcolm transformed his life; and Malcolm’s assassination at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

