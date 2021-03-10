© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

Remembering Gospel Music Legend Bishop Rance Allen

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST
Bishop Rance Allen performs onstage during the BET Celebration of Gospel 2013 at Orpheum Theatre on March 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late gospel recording artist Bishop Rance Allen.

Bishop Allen and his brothers Tom and Steve formed The Rance Allen Group in 1969 and introduced a new contemporary and innovative sound to the gospel music audience, incorporating rock, jazz and soul into the music.

Bishop Allen talks about not signing with Motown Records; being one of 12 children; being in the music industry for 40-plus years; how his group changed the sound of gospel music; and being an ordained elder in the church.

Bishop Allen died on Oct. 31, 2020. He was 71.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
