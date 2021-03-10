Remembering Gospel Music Legend Bishop Rance Allen

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late gospel recording artist Bishop Rance Allen.

Bishop Allen and his brothers Tom and Steve formed The Rance Allen Group in 1969 and introduced a new contemporary and innovative sound to the gospel music audience, incorporating rock, jazz and soul into the music.

Bishop Allen talks about not signing with Motown Records; being one of 12 children; being in the music industry for 40-plus years; how his group changed the sound of gospel music; and being an ordained elder in the church.

Bishop Allen died on Oct. 31, 2020. He was 71.