'Have I Ever Told You Black Lives Matter?' With Shani M. King

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Shani Mahiri King, a law professor at the University of Florida, director of the Center on Children and Families, and associate director of the Center on Race and Race Relations.

King is also the author of the picture book Have I Told You Black Lives Matter? published by Tilbury House publishers.

King talks about why he wrote the book, why children need an inspirational voice grounded in their own history, and how his own children have reacted to the book.

