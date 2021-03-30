© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'Have I Ever Told You Black Lives Matter?' With Shani M. King

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Shani King.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Shani Mahiri King, a law professor at the University of Florida, director of the Center on Children and Families, and associate director of the Center on Race and Race Relations.

King is also the author of the picture book Have I Told You Black Lives Matter? published by Tilbury House publishers.

King talks about why he wrote the book, why children need an inspirational voice grounded in their own history, and how his own children have reacted to the book.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content