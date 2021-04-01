Get Involved Spotlight: AmeriCorps Central Texas

From AmeriCorps Central Texas, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

AmeriCorps Central Texas’ 2021 Virtual Career Fairs

Who:

AmeriCorps Central Texas, a collaboration of nine local nonprofit organizations offering Central Texans a wide range of opportunities to create a better future for themselves and Central Texas through paid AmeriCorps service. Learn more details about the collaborative and its nine members here.

What:

AmeriCorps Central Texas' Virtual Career Fairs happening between late April and mid-May 2021. The 9 member organizations offer 500+ positions every year; therefore, there's something for everyone with no experience required; all Central Texas residents 17-years old + are encouraged to attend. During the Virtual Career Fairs, those interested will be able to get more details on all opportunities available. Opportunities are available all across Central Texas: Austin, Manor, Bastrop, Elgin, and Del Valle, and as far away as Houston and Louisiana.

When:

The Virtual Career Fairs will take place twice a day for three days as follows:

Thursday, April 22 Tuesday, May 4 Wednesday, May 12

AM option: 10AM - 11AM PM option: 6PM - 7PM

Where:

Register Today: www.tinyurl.com/AmeriCorpsCTX

People can learn more and apply right now to most of the partner organizations' opportunities by visiting www.AmeriCorpsCTX.org where they can take a quiz to learn more about the best opportunity for them.

Why:

Individuals will get paid to give back to their community, including an education award to use toward college, health insurance, and student loan deferments. On top of that, they will learn new marketable skills, explore new career options, and expand their networks. They will be able to address critical community needs such as literacy, mentoring, college access, workforce development, environmental stewardship, and housing assistance.

For more information about AmeriCorps Central Texas:

Phone 512-537-8917

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter