© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Remembering Hank Aaron

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 6, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT
Hank Aaron.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of a conversation with the late Hank Aaron from the 2015 Tom Johnson Lecture series. Aaron was a civil rights activist, Major League Baseball legend, Hall of Famer, and senior vice president of the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc.

Aaron died on January 22, 2021. He was 86.

Aaron talked about being an entrepreneur; playing professional baseball; breaking Babe Ruth's home run record; civil rights; and the Hank Aaron foundation.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content