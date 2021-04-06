Remembering Hank Aaron

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of a conversation with the late Hank Aaron from the 2015 Tom Johnson Lecture series. Aaron was a civil rights activist, Major League Baseball legend, Hall of Famer, and senior vice president of the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc.

Aaron died on January 22, 2021. He was 86.

Aaron talked about being an entrepreneur; playing professional baseball; breaking Babe Ruth's home run record; civil rights; and the Hank Aaron foundation.