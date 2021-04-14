The Color Of Wellness Magazine With Michelle Green Rhodes

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michelle Greene Rhodes, CEO at Michelle Rhodes Media LLC, author and editor-in-chief of The Color of Wellness Magazine.

According to American Action Forum, recent estimates attribute 10% to 20% of health outcomes to medical care, 30% to genetics, 40% to 50% to behavior, and 20% to the social and physical environment.

Rhodes talks about why she started the publication; the lack of health literacy and the deficiency of wellness principles in the African-American community; giving nurses a platform to address issues in their communities; and the COVID-19 pandemic.