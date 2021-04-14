© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

The Color Of Wellness Magazine With Michelle Green Rhodes

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 14, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michelle Greene Rhodes, CEO at Michelle Rhodes Media LLC, author and editor-in-chief of The Color of Wellness Magazine.

According to American Action Forum, recent estimates attribute 10% to 20% of health outcomes to medical care, 30% to genetics, 40% to 50% to behavior, and 20% to the social and physical environment.

Rhodes talks about why she started the publication; the lack of health literacy and the deficiency of wellness principles in the African-American community; giving nurses a platform to address issues in their communities; and the COVID-19 pandemic.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
