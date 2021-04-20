A Conversation With Judge Rebekah Coleman

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Rebekah Coleman, the newly-elected judge in Michigan’s 32A District in Harper Woods.

Coleman is the first female magistrate to hold the position and the first African-American judge to be elected in Harper Woods' 69-year history.

Coleman talks about the historic nature of her election to the bench; growing up in Detroit; being a role model; what she wants to achieve as judge; and why it’s important to have people of color in the judicial system.