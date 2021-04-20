© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A Conversation With Judge Rebekah Coleman

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT
coleman.jpg
Rebekah Coleman
/
LinkedIn
Rebekah Coleman was sworn in by her father who is also a judge.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Rebekah Coleman, the newly-elected judge in Michigan’s 32A District in Harper Woods.

Coleman is the first female magistrate to hold the position and the first African-American judge to be elected in Harper Woods' 69-year history.

Coleman talks about the historic nature of her election to the bench; growing up in Detroit; being a role model; what she wants to achieve as judge; and why it’s important to have people of color in the judicial system.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content