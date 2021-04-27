What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 4: The Pivot
In the latest episode of Pause/Play we talk to the lunch ladies of Free Lunch, musician J Soulja, the founders of Mosaic Live Wire, and entrepreneur and artist Cam The TSTMKR about how they've pivoted during the pandemic.
You’ll hear from:
- Jazz Mills, event producer and co-founder of Free Lunch
- Carrie Fussell Bickley, singer and songwriter with Calliope Musicals and co-founder of Free Lunch
- Caroline Rose, singer, songwriter and producer and lunch lady at Free Lunch
- J Soulja, hip-hop artist and promoter
- Dan Redman, founder of Mosaic Sound Collective and co-founder of Mosaic Live Wire
- Mike Henry, co-founder of Mosaic Live Wire
- Stuart Sullivan, owner of Wire Recording and co-founder of Mosaic Live Wire
- Cam The TSTMKR, hip-hop artist and entrepreneur
Find out how to contribute to Free Lunch.
Find out more about Caroline Rose.
Find out more about Calliope Musicals.
Find out more about Jazz Mills project Popecoke.
Check out Behind the Song on The Smokeout’s InstagramTV.
Find out more about Behind the Song Live, which airs May 4 at 8 p.m.
Find out more about Mosaic Sound Collective.
Find out more about Mosaic Live Wire.
Find out more about Wire Recording.