Life & Arts
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 4: The Pivot

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published April 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT
51140014252_53951cc877_o.jpg
Michael Minasi
/
KUTX
J Soulja.

In the latest episode of Pause/Play we talk to the lunch ladies of Free Lunch, musician J Soulja, the founders of Mosaic Live Wire, and entrepreneur and artist Cam The TSTMKR about how they've pivoted during the pandemic.

You’ll hear from:

Jazz Mills, of Free Lunch, serves fresh fruit at an event.
Michael Minasi/KUTX
Jazz Mills of Free Lunch serves fresh fruit at an event.

From the left: Dan Redman, Mike Henry, and Stuart Sullivan, of the Mosaic Sound Collective and Mosaic Live.
Michael Minasi/KUTX
From the left: Dan Redman, Mike Henry and Stuart Sullivan of the Mosaic Sound Collective and Mosaic Live.

Find out how to contribute to Free Lunch.

Find out more about Caroline Rose.

Find out more about Calliope Musicals.

Find out more about Jazz Mills project Popecoke.

Check out Behind the Song on The Smokeout’s InstagramTV.

Find out more about Behind the Song Live, which airs May 4 at 8 p.m.

Find out more about Mosaic Sound Collective.

Find out more about Mosaic Live Wire.

Find out more about Wire Recording.

Find out more about Rent a Record Label.

Pause/Play
Related Content