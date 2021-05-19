© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

'Dear Kamala' With Author Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram — Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram. She is an educator, social historian, community activist, president and co-founder of the Uncrowned Queens Institute for Research and Education on Women, Inc., and author of Dear Kamala: Women Write To The New Vice President.

As the first woman of color elected as the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris broke down barriers and made history.

Brooks-Bertram talks about what Harris faces as the first African-American and first female vice president; why these letters are encouraging; the respect these women have for the VP; and the talk African-American women have with each other.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
