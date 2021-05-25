© 2021 KUT

What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 5: To Play, Or Not To Play?

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published May 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT
Tameca Jones is pictured in Central Austin.
Michael Minasi
/
KUTX
Tameca Jones is pictured in Central Austin.

In the latest episode of Pause/Play, we tackle the question, “To play, or not to play?” We asked 15 Austin musicians the same questions: Have you performed during the pandemic? Are you ready to perform now? What would it take to make you feel comfortable performing the way we used to pre-pandemic?

Their answers provide insight into what it’s been like to be a musician during the pandemic and what kind of decisions artists are faced with now that more people are getting vaccinated and COVID restrictions are loosening.

In this episode you’ll hear from:

Jaeh Ross is pictured in South Austin.
Michael Minasi
Jaeh Ross is pictured in South Austin.

Listen to the songs featured in “To Play, or Not To Play?”

Topaz McGarrigle of Golden Dawn Arkestra at his home in East Austin.
Michael Minasi
Topaz McGarrigle of Golden Dawn Arkestra at his home in East Austin.

