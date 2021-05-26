© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

Ebony: Covering Black America With Lavaille Lavette

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 26, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lavaille Lavette, president and publisher at Ebony Magazine Publishing and author of Ebony: Covering Black America published by Rizzoli International Publications, Inc.

Long before Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Ebony magazine was Black America’s social media. In 1945, legendary founder and visionary John H. Johnson set out to create a magazine for African Americans much like that of the trailblazing Life Magazine, and that he did.

Lavette talks about the importance of the book; the celebrities, influencers and cultural icons that contributed to the book; Johnson’s vision and why he created the magazine; and the more than 600 covers and photographs.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
