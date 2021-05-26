Ebony: Covering Black America With Lavaille Lavette

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lavaille Lavette, president and publisher at Ebony Magazine Publishing and author of Ebony: Covering Black America published by Rizzoli International Publications, Inc.

Long before Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Ebony magazine was Black America’s social media. In 1945, legendary founder and visionary John H. Johnson set out to create a magazine for African Americans much like that of the trailblazing Life Magazine, and that he did.

Lavette talks about the importance of the book; the celebrities, influencers and cultural icons that contributed to the book; Johnson’s vision and why he created the magazine; and the more than 600 covers and photographs.