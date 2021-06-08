© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Heart Health With Dr. Aaron Horne, MD

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 8, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Dr. Aaron Horne, MD.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Aaron Horne, an interventional cardiologist and heart care specialist in North Richland Hills, Texas.

In 2018, African Americans were 30% more likely to die from heart disease than white people. Although African-American adults are 40% more likely to have high blood pressure, they are less likely than white adults to have their blood pressure under control. African-American women are 60% more likely to have high blood pressure compared to white women.

Dr. Horne talks about how the coronavirus profoundly impacts people with heart disease and disproportionately impacts African Americans; what trends he sees related to cardiac surgeries; why it is especially important for patients with heart disease to keep up with preventive care; and insight from a new survey that uncovered perceptions around going to the doctor’s office, scheduling medical procedures and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content