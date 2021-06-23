A Tribute To Mary Wilson, Co-Founder Of The Supremes

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Mary Wilson, co-founder of the legendary Supremes. Wilson died on Feb. 8. She was 76.

With lead vocalist Diana Ross and founding member Florence Ballard — and with Ballard’s replacement Cindy Birdsong — Wilson appeared on all 12 of the Supremes’ No. 1 hits from 1964 to 1969.

Wilson talks about growing up in Detroit, forming The Supremes, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and what it meant to be a Supreme.

