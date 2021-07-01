Get Involved Spotlight: Marathon Kids

From Marathon Kids, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

About

Marathon Kids is on a mission to get kids moving throughout the day by engaging kids in a positive, goal-driven program that challenges them to run, jog, walk or move the equivalent of four (or more!) marathons over the course of a school year. It allows kids of all abilities to unlock their potential, one mile at a time.

Marathon Kids provides schools and youth-serving community-based organizations with evidence-based running and walking programming. Our free, cloud-based platform makes tracking and reporting on kids’ physical activity fun and simple. The mobile application measures kids’ distance and active time and a web dashboard showcases their impact. Coaches can access reports and leaderboards and invite parents to participate and encourage more opportunities for physical activity at home.

With Marathon Kids’ free programming, we can engage kids and parents to combat the youth inactivity crisis, strengthen mental health, and support the physical well-being of children.

How You Can Help

We believe wellness should not come with a price tag and all kids deserve access to quality physical education. Give a monetary donation today to keep our programming free to all organizations and schools. Your support helps us inspire the next generation to be active and healthy for a lifetime! Click here to donate today.

If you are interested in empowering and motivating kids to go the distance, become a Marathon Kids coach. Our volunteer coaches are adults who want to be a champion for health in their community. We provide virtual training, free resources, lessons and tips to help you succeed. Click here to learn more.

