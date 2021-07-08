© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

'The Truman Court' With Rawn James Jr.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with attorney Rawn James, Jr., former assistant attorney general for the District of Columbia and author of The Truman Court: Law and the Limits of Loyalty.

President Harry Truman filled four vacancies on the Supreme Court during his eight years as president. Those he appointed included a Republican senator, his secretary of the treasury, his attorney general and a judge from the Seventh District Court of Appeals.

James talks about how President Truman selected his justices, how he changed the ideological and temperamental composition of the court, Truman’s most contentious policies, and how his Supreme Court has been overlooked for decades.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
