'The Truman Court' With Rawn James Jr.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with attorney Rawn James, Jr., former assistant attorney general for the District of Columbia and author of The Truman Court: Law and the Limits of Loyalty.

President Harry Truman filled four vacancies on the Supreme Court during his eight years as president. Those he appointed included a Republican senator, his secretary of the treasury, his attorney general and a judge from the Seventh District Court of Appeals.

James talks about how President Truman selected his justices, how he changed the ideological and temperamental composition of the court, Truman’s most contentious policies, and how his Supreme Court has been overlooked for decades.