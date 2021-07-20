© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

'The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History' With Dr. Karlos K. Hill

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Karlos K. Hill, PhD, associate professor and chair of the Department of African and African-American Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma. Hill is the author of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History.

On the evening of May 31, 1921, and in the early morning hours of June 1, thousands of white citizens aided by authorities violently attacked the African-American Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hill talks about taking on this project, where the photos came from, shining a new spotlight on the race massacre from the vantage point of its victims and survivors, and comparing these photos to those of lynchings taken elsewhere in the United States.

