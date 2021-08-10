© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 10: What Do We Do Now?

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published August 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT
Kate Howard poses for a portrait in South Austin on Aug. 5, 2021.
Michael Minasi
/
KUTX
Kate Howard poses for a portrait in South Austin on Aug. 5, 2021.

We look at this latest COVID surge in Austin and ask: What do we do now?

In this episode you'll hear from

Desmar Walkes, health authority for Austin-Travis County
Pat Buchta, Austin Texas Musicians
Aubrey Hays, musician
Mike Hidalgo, musician
Autumn Cymone, musician
Matt the Electrician, musician
Erin Walter of Parker Woodland
Kate Howard, musician
Jason McNeely, managing partner of Hotel Vegas
Jung Kwak, associate professor, UT Austin School of Nursing

Erin Walter poses for a portrait at Far Out Lounge and Stage on Aug. 5, 2021.
Michael Minasi
Erin Walter poses for a portrait at Far Out Lounge and Stage on Aug. 5

CoronavirusCOVID-19Austin MusicLive Music
