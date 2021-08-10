What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 10: What Do We Do Now?
We look at this latest COVID surge in Austin and ask: What do we do now?
In this episode you'll hear from
Desmar Walkes, health authority for Austin-Travis County
Pat Buchta, Austin Texas Musicians
Aubrey Hays, musician
Mike Hidalgo, musician
Autumn Cymone, musician
Matt the Electrician, musician
Erin Walter of Parker Woodland
Kate Howard, musician
Jason McNeely, managing partner of Hotel Vegas
Jung Kwak, associate professor, UT Austin School of Nursing