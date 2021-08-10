Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 10: What Do We Do Now?

We look at this latest COVID surge in Austin and ask: What do we do now?

In this episode you'll hear from

Desmar Walkes, health authority for Austin-Travis County

Pat Buchta, Austin Texas Musicians

Aubrey Hays, musician

Mike Hidalgo, musician

Autumn Cymone, musician

Matt the Electrician, musician

Erin Walter of Parker Woodland

Kate Howard, musician

Jason McNeely, managing partner of Hotel Vegas

Jung Kwak, associate professor, UT Austin School of Nursing