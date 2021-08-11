© 2021 KUT

Remembering The Honorable George T. 'Mickey' Leland

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Honorable George T. “Mickey” Leland, former U.S. representative from Houston and former chairman of the House Hunger Committee. Leland died Aug. 7, 1989 in a plane crash in Ethiopia while on a famine relief mission.

Leland talks about why he became a politician, championing the causes that help make life better for the voiceless, walking in the shoes of the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, and the Congressional Black Caucus.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
