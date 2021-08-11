Remembering The Honorable George T. 'Mickey' Leland

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Honorable George T. “Mickey” Leland, former U.S. representative from Houston and former chairman of the House Hunger Committee. Leland died Aug. 7, 1989 in a plane crash in Ethiopia while on a famine relief mission.

Leland talks about why he became a politician, championing the causes that help make life better for the voiceless, walking in the shoes of the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, and the Congressional Black Caucus.

