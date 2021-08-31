© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Healthy Eating With Haile Thomas

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 31, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Haile THomas.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Haile Thomas, author of Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes To Activate Your Power and Feed Your Potential.

Thomas is wise beyond her years. At age 5, she began her cooking career, helping her mother prepare the family meals — but not the ordinary chicken fingers and grilled cheese kids' meals.

Thomas talks about exploring healthier cooking, The HAPPY Organization, being an integrative nutrition health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and why she wrote the book.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content