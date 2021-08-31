Healthy Eating With Haile Thomas

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Haile Thomas, author of Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes To Activate Your Power and Feed Your Potential.

Thomas is wise beyond her years. At age 5, she began her cooking career, helping her mother prepare the family meals — but not the ordinary chicken fingers and grilled cheese kids' meals.

Thomas talks about exploring healthier cooking, The HAPPY Organization, being an integrative nutrition health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and why she wrote the book.

