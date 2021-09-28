© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

Blazing A Trail For Women of Color In Hollywood With Director Ericka Nicole Malone

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 28, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ericka Nicole Malone, actress, writer, director, producer, filmmaker and CEO of Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment.

As a young girl growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Malone always had dreams of becoming a noted playwright. Those dreams were realized while attending the performing arts school in the city and while in college.

Malone talks about her combination of skills as an actress, writer, director and producer; her soon-to-be-released original biopic, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story; building complex, relatable characters, whether she is writing a play for the stage or a script for a television series; and having her own production company.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
