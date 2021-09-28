Blazing A Trail For Women of Color In Hollywood With Director Ericka Nicole Malone

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ericka Nicole Malone, actress, writer, director, producer, filmmaker and CEO of Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment.

As a young girl growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Malone always had dreams of becoming a noted playwright. Those dreams were realized while attending the performing arts school in the city and while in college.

Malone talks about her combination of skills as an actress, writer, director and producer; her soon-to-be-released original biopic, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story; building complex, relatable characters, whether she is writing a play for the stage or a script for a television series; and having her own production company.