‘The Silent Agreement’ with Wil Shelton

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wil Shelton, CEO and founder of Wil Power Integrated Marketing and author of The Silent Agreement: An Illusion of Inclusion in Black Corporate America.

In his book, Shelton uses boxing metaphors to describe the African-American experience in white corporate America.

Shelton talks about African-American executives making their own version of the silent agreement with corporate America; the below-the-belt tactics white corporate leaders use to knock out African-American executives and prevent them from reaching positions of leadership; and how diversity and inclusion departments need to protect Black employees with regulations like the 12th round.

