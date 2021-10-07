© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

‘The Silent Agreement’ with Wil Shelton

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wil Shelton, CEO and founder of Wil Power Integrated Marketing and author of The Silent Agreement: An Illusion of Inclusion in Black Corporate America.

In his book, Shelton uses boxing metaphors to describe the African-American experience in white corporate America.

Shelton talks about African-American executives making their own version of the silent agreement with corporate America; the below-the-belt tactics white corporate leaders use to knock out African-American executives and prevent them from reaching positions of leadership; and how diversity and inclusion departments need to protect Black employees with regulations like the 12th round.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
