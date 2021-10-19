Revolutionizing the health care space with Derrick L. Miles

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Derrick L. Miles, founder and CEO of CourMed, an enterprise software company that facilitates the innovative concierge delivery of health care products and services.

During the early 2000s, Miles, a former health care executive, noticed innovation all around him as crowdsourcing became popular and businesses such as Uber and Postmates were catching fire. However, he also noticed none of the innovation was coming to the health care industry.

Miles talks about attending Bethune-Cookman University, being a health care executive, expanding delivery services and the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

