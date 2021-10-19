© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

Revolutionizing the health care space with Derrick L. Miles

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 19, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
Derrick-L.-Miles-e1628852752214-960x429.png
Derrick L. Miles

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Derrick L. Miles, founder and CEO of CourMed, an enterprise software company that facilitates the innovative concierge delivery of health care products and services.

During the early 2000s, Miles, a former health care executive, noticed innovation all around him as crowdsourcing became popular and businesses such as Uber and Postmates were catching fire. However, he also noticed none of the innovation was coming to the health care industry.

Miles talks about attending Bethune-Cookman University, being a health care executive, expanding delivery services and the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
